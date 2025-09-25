U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Norris, occupational safety specialist assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing, shares his story about the power of family and connection as part of the “Where I Belong” campaign at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Aug. 25, 2025. The campaign, led by the 42nd Air Base Wing Chaplain Corps, encourages Airmen and their families to build meaningful relationships, support one another, and bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 15:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|978466
|VIRIN:
|250825-F-UQ930-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111324115
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide prevention focuses on community, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
