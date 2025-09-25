Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB Morning PT

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a lift session for morning physical training, July 2, 2025. PT is an important part of a Soldiers daily life not only does it keep you physically fit, but mentally fit as well. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978463
    VIRIN: 250702-A-UG798-3896
    Filename: DOD_111324079
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB Morning PT, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

