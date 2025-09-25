706th AGRS F-16 Footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 706th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS), participate in routine flying operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 17. 2025. The mission of the 706th AGRS is to seamlessly integrate Reserve Airmen into the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center high-end test and training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)