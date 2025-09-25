Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    706th AGRS F-16 Footage

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    926th Wing

    Members of the 706th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS), participate in routine flying operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 17. 2025. The mission of the 706th AGRS is to seamlessly integrate Reserve Airmen into the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center high-end test and training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978462
    VIRIN: 250917-F-IP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111324048
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 706th AGRS F-16 Footage, by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

