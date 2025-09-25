Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Show Up: U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. with 2nd MAW discusses Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Hodgson, from Georgia, an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about his selection to the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Hodgson has attended Officer Candidate School and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to complete his bachelor’s degree before commissioning as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

