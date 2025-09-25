U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Hodgson, from Georgia, an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about his selection to the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Hodgson has attended Officer Candidate School and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to complete his bachelor’s degree before commissioning as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978460
|VIRIN:
|250925-M-WS036-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111323995
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Show Up: U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. with 2nd MAW discusses Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
