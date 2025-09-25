Show Up: U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. with 2nd MAW discusses Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978460" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Hodgson, from Georgia, an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about his selection to the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Hodgson has attended Officer Candidate School and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to complete his bachelor’s degree before commissioning as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)