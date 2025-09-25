NIWC Pacific 250th Navy Birthday Message

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2025) - Michael McMillan, left, the executive director of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific; Master Chief Electronics Technician Jason Brannam, the NIWC Pacific command master chief; and Capt. Patrick McKenna, the NIWC Pacific commanding officer, wish the U.S. Navy a happy 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael T. Eckelbecker)
|09.22.2025
|09.26.2025 13:34
|Video Productions
|978454
|250922-N-UG095-1001
|000001
|DOD_111323835
|00:00:16
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
