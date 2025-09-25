Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific 250th Navy Birthday Message

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2025) - Michael McMillan, left, the executive director of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific; Master Chief Electronics Technician Jason Brannam, the NIWC Pacific command master chief; and Capt. Patrick McKenna, the NIWC Pacific commanding officer, wish the U.S. Navy a happy 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael T. Eckelbecker)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978454
    VIRIN: 250922-N-UG095-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111323835
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    NIWC
    NIWC Pacific
    NIWC PAC
    Navy
    AmericasNavy250
    Navy Birthday 2025

