Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing fly as part of a three-plane minimal interval takeoff from the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 26, 2025. The planes would fly to refuel U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)