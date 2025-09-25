Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Three-plane minimal interval takeoff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing fly as part of a three-plane minimal interval takeoff from the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 26, 2025. The planes would fly to refuel U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978453
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-KI557-1082
    Filename: DOD_111323824
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three-plane minimal interval takeoff, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download