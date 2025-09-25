Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing fly as part of a three-plane minimal interval takeoff from the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 26, 2025. The planes would fly to refuel U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978453
|VIRIN:
|250926-Z-KI557-1082
|Filename:
|DOD_111323824
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
