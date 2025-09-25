42d FSS opens parent and child fitness room

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 42d Force Support Squadron celebrates the opening of a new parent and child fitness room at Maxwell Air Force Base's Gunter Annex, Ala., Aug. 28, 2025. The space is designed to give parents on base the ability to exercise and maintain readiness while still caring for their children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)