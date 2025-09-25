The 42d Force Support Squadron celebrates the opening of a new parent and child fitness room at Maxwell Air Force Base's Gunter Annex, Ala., Aug. 28, 2025. The space is designed to give parents on base the ability to exercise and maintain readiness while still caring for their children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 12:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|978449
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111323642
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 42d FSS opens parent and child fitness room, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.