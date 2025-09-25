Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42d FSS opens parent and child fitness room

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42d Force Support Squadron celebrates the opening of a new parent and child fitness room at Maxwell Air Force Base's Gunter Annex, Ala., Aug. 28, 2025. The space is designed to give parents on base the ability to exercise and maintain readiness while still caring for their children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 12:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 978449
    VIRIN: 250828-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111323642
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d FSS opens parent and child fitness room, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    fitness
    42d force support squadron
    Maxwell - Gunter Annex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download