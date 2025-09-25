Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CW4 Mike Durant Reception Address

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Lesli Ellis-Wouters 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    Video address from U.S. Army retired CW4 Mike Durant for the dedication ceremony of Fort Gordon in honor of Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions during the 1993 Battle of Mogadisu, Somalia

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978442
    VIRIN: 250917-O-UG811-4473
    PIN: 250917-A
    Filename: DOD_111323536
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW4 Mike Durant Reception Address, by Lesli Ellis-Wouters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dedication Ceremony
    FortGordon
    MSG Gary Gordon
    CW4 Mike Durant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download