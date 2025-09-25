Video address from U.S. Army retired CW4 Mike Durant for the dedication ceremony of Fort Gordon in honor of Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions during the 1993 Battle of Mogadisu, Somalia
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 11:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
This work, CW4 Mike Durant Reception Address, by Lesli Ellis-Wouters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
