Pedro the Penguin Promotes Preparedness at Camp Kościuszko

Christopher Jackson, U.S. Army Garrison Poland emergency manager, dressed as Pedro the Penguin, engaged Soldiers and civilians with preparedness questions throughout September 2025 at Camp Kościuszko, Poznań, Poland. The activity supported National Preparedness Month by encouraging the community to review emergency readiness practices.
Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 10:57
Location:
|PL
