    Pedro the Penguin Promotes Preparedness at Camp Kościuszko

    POLAND

    09.25.2025

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Christopher Jackson, U.S. Army Garrison Poland emergency manager, dressed as Pedro the Penguin, engaged Soldiers and civilians with preparedness questions throughout September 2025 at Camp Kościuszko, Poznań, Poland. The activity supported National Preparedness Month by encouraging the community to review emergency readiness practices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 978438
    VIRIN: 250926-A-PO583-4337
    Filename: DOD_111323431
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pedro the Penguin Promotes Preparedness at Camp Kościuszko, by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    National Prepardness Month
    target_news_europe
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    USAG Poland
    Pedro the Penguin

