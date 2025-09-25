Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small arms/ towed artillery repairers train to support the warfighter

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Instructors of the U.S. Army Ordnance School's Conventional Weapons Division train Soldiers and Marines how to inspect, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair small arms and field artillery weapon systems at the home of sustainment, where U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee provides the foundation on which the Army builds readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:19
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

    readiness
    usarmy
    lethality
    Warfighter Sustainment
    Ordnance
    small arms

