Instructors of the U.S. Army Ordnance School's Conventional Weapons Division train Soldiers and Marines how to inspect, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair small arms and field artillery weapon systems at the home of sustainment, where U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee provides the foundation on which the Army builds readiness.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978434
|VIRIN:
|250926-A-WA652-4526
|Filename:
|DOD_111323377
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Small arms/ towed artillery repairers train to support the warfighter, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.