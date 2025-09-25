Small arms/ towed artillery repairers train to support the warfighter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Instructors of the U.S. Army Ordnance School's Conventional Weapons Division train Soldiers and Marines how to inspect, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair small arms and field artillery weapon systems at the home of sustainment, where U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee provides the foundation on which the Army builds readiness.