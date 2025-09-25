Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd Fighter Wing Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    The 33rd Fighter Wing’s mission is to ‘Forge Future Combat Airpower’ by producing F-35 pilots, maintainers, air battle managers, and intelligence professionals through quality training and on-time delivery to the Combat Air Forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978432
    VIRIN: 250926-F-DF705-1366
    Filename: DOD_111323366
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Fighter Wing Mission Video, by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download