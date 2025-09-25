33rd Fighter Wing Mission Video

The 33rd Fighter Wing’s mission is to ‘Forge Future Combat Airpower’ by producing F-35 pilots, maintainers, air battle managers, and intelligence professionals through quality training and on-time delivery to the Combat Air Forces.
|09.26.2025
|09.26.2025 10:34
|Package
|978432
|250926-F-DF705-1366
|DOD_111323366
|00:03:23
|FLORIDA, US
|2
|2
