This is USAREUR-AF September Edition

This is USAREUR-AF: September’s edition features Saber Junction, a combat training exercise that builds readiness with Allies and partners, and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, where Soldiers tested their skills and teamwork.
|09.25.2025
|09.26.2025 09:05
|Series
|978428
|250926-A-A0901-3403
|DOD_111323205
|00:01:00
|DE
|0
|0
