Last week, U.S. Army Central trained alongside Jordanian partners in the United States at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana. U.S forces across CENTCOM are at our best when training shoulder to shoulder with partners.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 08:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978427
|VIRIN:
|250926-D-D0477-1002
|PIN:
|250926
|Filename:
|DOD_111323117
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Central trains with Jordanian partners at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
