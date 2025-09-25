Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central trains with Jordanian partners at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Last week, U.S. Army Central trained alongside Jordanian partners in the United States at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana. U.S forces across CENTCOM are at our best when training shoulder to shoulder with partners.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

