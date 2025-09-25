U.S. Army Central trains with Jordanian partners at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last week, U.S. Army Central trained alongside Jordanian partners in the United States at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana. U.S forces across CENTCOM are at our best when training shoulder to shoulder with partners.