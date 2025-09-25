Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M2A3 Bradley Gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Maj. Brian Sutherland

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executes Table VI gunnery during day and night iterations Sept. 25, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Bradley live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Music permission courtesy of Pavel via CapCut

