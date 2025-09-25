1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M2A3 Bradley Gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area

A M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executes Table VI gunnery during day and night iterations Sept. 25, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Bradley live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
Music permission courtesy of Pavel via CapCut
