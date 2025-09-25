Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Memorial March (A-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Retired fire Capt. Robert Trippodo, New York Fire Department firefighter, shares a firsthand account of the 9/11 terrorist attack at the 9/11 Memorial March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial march commemorated those lost in the attacks, as well as honored those who were wounded in the line of duty. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 07:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978423
    VIRIN: 250926-F-GM818-1006
    Filename: DOD_111322938
    Length: 00:19:19
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial March (A-Roll), by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNY
    Ramstein Air Base
    9/11
    9/11 Memorial March

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download