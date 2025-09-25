Retired fire Capt. Robert Trippodo, New York Fire Department firefighter, shares a firsthand account of the 9/11 terrorist attack at the 9/11 Memorial March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial march commemorated those lost in the attacks, as well as honored those who were wounded in the line of duty. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 07:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978421
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-GM818-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111322935
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 Memorial March (1080p w/o graphics), by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.