9/11 Memorial March (720p w/graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978418" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired fire Capt. Robert Trippodo, New York Fire Department firefighter, shares a firsthand account of the 9/11 terrorist attack at the 9/11 Memorial March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial march commemorated those lost in the attacks, as well as honored those who were wounded in the line of duty. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)