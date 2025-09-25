USS Gerald R. Ford sailed under NATO command in Neptune Strike 25-3 (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USS Gerald R. Ford sailed under NATO command for Neptune Strike 25-3, a multinational maritime vigilance activity.



Synopsis

Neptune Strike 25-3 is a long-planned enhanced vigilance activity designed to demonstrate the complex integration of high-end maritime strike capabilities and air-land integration. In total, up to 20 surface vessels and submarines, Special Operations Forces from several countries, and numerous aircraft of all types participated in the activity, involving more than 10,000 sailors, soldiers, aviators and marines.



The activity was conducted across a wide area in Europe, from the central Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea up to the North and Baltic Seas. It took place from 22 until 26 September 2025.



In the North Sea, the carrier strike group led by the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was accompanied by US destroyers USS Winston S. Churchill and USS Mahan, and the French frigate FS Bretagne, among other vessels. The Danish frigate HDMS Niels Juel also operated with them in these waters.



Footage includes F/A-18 Super Hornets manoeuvring, taking off and landing on the flight deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford, and interviews with commanding officers from the British Army and the French Navy.

Transcript

SHOTLIST

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JET PREPARES FOR TAKE-OFF

(00:17) MEDIUM SHOT – US NAVY E-2 HAWKEYE AIRBORNE EARLY WARNING AND CONTROL AIRCRAFT PREPARES FOR TAKE-OFF

(00:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS MANOEUVRING ON THE DECK OF THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(01:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS TAKES OFF FROM THE DECK OF THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(01:20) MEDIUM SHOT – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS FLY PAST THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(01:29) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS LANDS ON DECK OF THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(01:49) MEDIUM SHOT – US. NAVY SAILORS CONDUCT AIR OPERATIONS ON THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(01:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS MANOEUVRING ON THE DECK OF THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(02:11) MEDIUM SHOT – DAINISH F-16 MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS, US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS AND US AIR FORCE F-35 MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS FLY IN FORMATION

(02:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – HANGAR BAY ON THE USS GERALD R. FORD

(02:28) SOUNDBITE – LT. COL. ANTHONY GILL – COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE 1ST BATTALION OF THE RANGER REGIMENT, BRITISH ARMY

“Neptune strike is a real opportunity for us not to just talk about or participate in a maritime strike capability, but it's really to demonstrate the multi-domain, multi-operational JOA (joint operations area) perspective of how the Alliance can operate across the spectrum of land to air integration.”

(02:48) SOUNDBITE – LT. COL. ANTHONY GILL – COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE 1ST BATTALION OF THE RANGER REGIMENT, BRITISH ARMY

“When we talk about Neptune Strike, there's a tendency to naturally focus on the maritime capability here, but when we talk multi-domain operations, when we talk about how we operate across the joint operating area, then it's not just isolated to the maritime. You have to have all components working in unity, and that is the strength of NATO and of our Allies. So my forces, in particular, will operate as an advance force to set conditions for a joint force enablement, whether that be land forces or whether that be maritime forces, but actually everything has to work in harmony together to be able to achieve the effect and a credible effect as well.”



(03:30) SOUNDBITE – LT. COL. ANTHONY GILL – COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE 1ST BATTALION OF THE RANGER REGIMENT, BRITISH ARMY

“The UK has been very clear that ‘NATO first’ is our approach at a strategic level. We recognise the importance of not just UK and national, but the transatlantic security. So this is just another opportunity to prove what the UK can do and contribute to NATO, but also what it can do in terms of making it scalable and to reassure our Allies and our partner forces of our contribution.”

(03:56) SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH– CAPTAIN SIMON - COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE FRENCH FRIGATE FS BRETAGNE, FRENCH NAVY.

“This type of training is very important for France, to show that it is capable of integrating into this type of coalition exercise. It allows all ships, and in any case French ships, to show that they are capable of conducting maritime operations in coalition with our NATO partners.”

(04:18) SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH – CAPTAIN SIMON - COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE FRENCH FRIGATE FS BRETAGNE, FRENCH NAVY.

“It's also important to be able to train in coalition to ensure that everyone uses the same procedures, and NATO is an excellent way to do that.”

(04:31) SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH – CAPTAIN SIMON - COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE FRENCH FRIGATE FS BRETAGNE, FRENCH NAVY.

“Currently, the geopolitical situation in the region is rather tense, so it's important to show that NATO is capable of ensuring the security of Europe's borders. This type of exercise is an excellent way to demonstrate the ability and willingness of NATO nations to provide protection.”

