U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a bilateral force on force with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sept. 17-22, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 06:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978415
|VIRIN:
|250922-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322902
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|OYANOHARA MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RD25 | 12th LCT Marines and JGSDF Members Participate in a Force-on-Force B-Roll, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.