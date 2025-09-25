Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Alumni Tim White

    GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Cavalry Regiment retired alumni, Tim White, a proud veteran of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shares stories of service, resilience, and life after the regiment. His reflection on pivotal moments from 2CR’s storied past and the unbreakable bond that ties generations of Dragoons together offers perspective and encouragement to those still wearing the Stetson. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DE

    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

