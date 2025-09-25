2nd Cavalry Regiment Alumni

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Cavalry Regiment retired alumni Mike Kallhoski, a proud veteran of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shares stories of service, resilience, and life after the regiment. His reflection on pivotal moments from 2CR’s storied past and the unbreakable bond that ties generations of Dragoons together offers perspective and encouragement to those still wearing the Stetson. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)