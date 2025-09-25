Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Franklin Interview

    KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Franklin, a low altitude air defense gunner with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about his and his unit’s experience during Resolute Dragon 25 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Franklin is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 05:40
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP

    12th LAAB, ResoluteDragon25, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, USMCNEWS, Marines, RD25

