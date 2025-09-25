728 Air Mobility Squadron assist the last Patriot Express flight to depart Incirlik Air Base

The Patriot Express made its final departure from Incirlik Air Base on Sept. 23, 2025. The PE, commonly known as the rotator, will no longer be servicing DoW personnel due to an increased availability, speed and cost-effectiveness of commercial flights. This package demonstrates the on-load, off-load and preparation of the Patriot Express upon arrival and departure out of Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 06:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978405
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-EX065-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111322746
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
