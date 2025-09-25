728 Air Mobility Squadron assist the last Patriot Express flight to depart Incirlik Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Patriot Express made its final departure from Incirlik Air Base on Sept. 23, 2025. The PE, commonly known as the rotator, will no longer be servicing DoW personnel due to an increased availability, speed and cost-effectiveness of commercial flights. This package demonstrates the on-load, off-load and preparation of the Patriot Express upon arrival and departure out of Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)