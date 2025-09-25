Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    728 Air Mobility Squadron assist the last Patriot Express flight to depart Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Patriot Express made its final departure from Incirlik Air Base on Sept. 23, 2025. The PE, commonly known as the rotator, will no longer be servicing DoW personnel due to an increased availability, speed and cost-effectiveness of commercial flights. This package demonstrates the on-load, off-load and preparation of the Patriot Express upon arrival and departure out of Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978405
    VIRIN: 250923-F-EX065-1002
    Filename: DOD_111322746
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 728 Air Mobility Squadron assist the last Patriot Express flight to depart Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

