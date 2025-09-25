Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel processing for last Patriot Express flight from Incirlik Air Base BROLL

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Patriot Express made its final departure from Incirlik Air Base on Sept. 23, 2025. The PE, commonly known as the rotator, will no longer be servicing DoW personnel at Incirlik due to an increased availability, speed and cost-effectiveness of commercial flights. This package demonstrates the in-processing and out-processing of passengers in the passenger terminal at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978402
    VIRIN: 250923-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111322591
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

