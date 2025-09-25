The Patriot Express made its final departure from Incirlik Air Base on Sept. 23, 2025. The PE, commonly known as the rotator, will no longer be servicing DoW personnel at Incirlik due to an increased availability, speed and cost-effectiveness of commercial flights. This package demonstrates the in-processing and out-processing of passengers in the passenger terminal at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 06:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978402
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322591
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Personnel processing for last Patriot Express flight from Incirlik Air Base BROLL, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
