    Resolute Dragon 2025: U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force Steadfast Allies

    JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines from across the III Marine Expeditionary Force trained alongside Japan Self-Defense Force personnel during exercise Resolute Dragon 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 2025: U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force Steadfast Allies, by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Partners
    IIIMEF
    Indo-Pacific
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

