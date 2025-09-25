Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG, JGSDF conduct bilateral CBRN site exploitation training during Resolute Dragon 25

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Martin Gorenflo, the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer-in-charge for 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gives an interview during CBRN defense training as part of Resolute Dragon 25 at on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 01:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978397
    VIRIN: 250921-M-NM862-1001
    Filename: DOD_111322523
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG, JGSDF conduct bilateral CBRN site exploitation training during Resolute Dragon 25, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

