3rd MLG, JGSDF conduct bilateral CBRN site exploitation training during Resolute Dragon 25

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Martin Gorenflo, the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer-in-charge for 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gives an interview during CBRN defense training as part of Resolute Dragon 25 at on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 01:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|978397
|VIRIN:
|250921-M-NM862-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322523
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
