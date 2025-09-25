U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members load ordnance onto aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 (HMLA-169), Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members with 1st Helicopter Brigade load ordnance on each other’s aircraft at a forward arming and refueling point on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. HMLA Marines and JGSDF members loaded ordnance to ensure both forces can better understand each other’s aircraft equipment, strengthen teamwork, and build trust for effective bilateral joint operations during exercise Resolute Dragon 25. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)