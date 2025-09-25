Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members load ordnance onto aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 (HMLA-169), Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members with 1st Helicopter Brigade load ordnance on each other’s aircraft at a forward arming and refueling point on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. HMLA Marines and JGSDF members loaded ordnance to ensure both forces can better understand each other’s aircraft equipment, strengthen teamwork, and build trust for effective bilateral joint operations during exercise Resolute Dragon 25. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 02:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978396
    VIRIN: 250918-M-DG788-1002
    PIN: 001002
    Filename: DOD_111322418
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members load ordnance onto aircraft, by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMLA-169
    AH-64 Apache
    JGSDF
    1stMAW
    USMC
    ReslouteDragon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download