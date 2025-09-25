JTF - DC tends to famous cherry trees

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard prune trees and gather branches near Hains Point in Washington, D.C. Sept. 24, 2025. Support to the National Park Service is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)