U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard prune trees and gather branches near Hains Point in Washington, D.C. Sept. 24, 2025. Support to the National Park Service is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978392
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-EZ983-3095
|Filename:
|DOD_111322353
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF - DC tends to famous cherry trees, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.