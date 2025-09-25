Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Lt. Hlatki interview during bilateral medical training during Resolute Dragon 25

    CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Madeline Hlatki , a emergency trauma nurse with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group gives an interview during Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Yonaguni, Yonaguni, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 00:34
    Location: CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JP

