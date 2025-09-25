U.S. Navy Lt. Hlatki interview during bilateral medical training during Resolute Dragon 25

U.S. Navy Lt. Madeline Hlatki , a emergency trauma nurse with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group gives an interview during Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Yonaguni, Yonaguni, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 00:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|978391
|VIRIN:
|092325-M-RE828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322350
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
