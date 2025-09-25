United States and Republic of Korea Soldiers conduct the biannual Dragon Lift exercise. Dragon Lift is a multi-modal MEDEVAC exercise that validates the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain forces, equipment, and supplies in support of contingency operations, strengthens alliance interoperability, and demonstrates commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea.
|09.16.2025
|09.25.2025 22:33
|Video Productions
|978381
|250917-D-VB752-7105
|DOD_111322137
|00:00:29
|DAEJEON-SI, DAEJEON GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEJON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|0
|0
