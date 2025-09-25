U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion conduct explosive ordinance disposal training for Resolute Dragon 25 

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct explosive ordinance disposal training as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978378
|VIRIN:
|250922-M-PY017-1001
|PIN:
|334666
|Filename:
|DOD_111322078
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
