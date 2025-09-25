Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion conduct explosive ordinance disposal training for Resolute Dragon 25 

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct explosive ordinance disposal training as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas) 

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 00:34
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    USINDOPACOM
    Marines
    EOD
    Okinawa
    ResoluteDragon25

