    America's Air Show 2025 Practice Day: U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and P-38 Lightning demonstration

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and P-38 Lightning Demonstration Team practice for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America’s Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978377
    VIRIN: 250925-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_111322077
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Air Show 2025 Practice Day: U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and P-38 Lightning demonstration, by Cpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Air Station; Aircraft; USMC; Marines; America’sAirShow; MCASMiramarAirShow

