The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and P-38 Lightning Demonstration Team practice for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America’s Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978377
|VIRIN:
|250925-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322077
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, America's Air Show 2025 Practice Day: U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and P-38 Lightning demonstration, by Cpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.