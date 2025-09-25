U.S. Marines Conduct M240B Machine Gun Training During Resolute Dragon 25

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistic Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a familiarization range with the M240B machine gun as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|09.19.2025
|09.26.2025 00:33
|B-Roll
|00:01:38
|OKINAWA, JP
