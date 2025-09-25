Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct M240B Machine Gun Training During Resolute Dragon 25

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistic Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a familiarization range with the M240B machine gun as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978376
    VIRIN: 250921-M-PY017-1001
    PIN: 3346651
    Filename: DOD_111322076
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    USMC,Okinawa,ResoluteDragon25,Marines

