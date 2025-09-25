U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.
During the interview, Black emphasizes the importance of recognizing acute needs and encouraged service members experiencing thoughts of self-harm to seek immediate help through emergency services. At Camp Humphreys, this includes reporting to the emergency department at BDAACH, where professionals can assess needs and connect individuals with appropriate follow-on care. Emergency services are available on post by dialing 911 through DSN or calling +82 (0)50-3351-0911. Resources and information are available on the BDAACH website and Facebook page. (DoD video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978367
|VIRIN:
|250916-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321900
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BDAACH Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.