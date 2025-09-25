BDAACH Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.



During the interview, Black emphasizes the importance of recognizing acute needs and encouraged service members experiencing thoughts of self-harm to seek immediate help through emergency services. At Camp Humphreys, this includes reporting to the emergency department at BDAACH, where professionals can assess needs and connect individuals with appropriate follow-on care. Emergency services are available on post by dialing 911 through DSN or calling +82 (0)50-3351-0911. Resources and information are available on the BDAACH website and Facebook page. (DoD video by Hana Pong)