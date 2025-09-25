Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BDAACH Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.

    During the interview, Black emphasizes the importance of recognizing acute needs and encouraged service members experiencing thoughts of self-harm to seek immediate help through emergency services. At Camp Humphreys, this includes reporting to the emergency department at BDAACH, where professionals can assess needs and connect individuals with appropriate follow-on care. Emergency services are available on post by dialing 911 through DSN or calling +82 (0)50-3351-0911. Resources and information are available on the BDAACH website and Facebook page. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:42
    Location: KR

