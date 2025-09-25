Radio Around the Region: BDAACH Physical Therapy Sick Call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.



During the interview, Black discusses the BDAACH Physical Therapy Sick Call Program. It is available for active-duty service members Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. with the last check-in at 7 a.m. Patient are triaged based on medical necessity, and availability is limited. (DoD video by Hana Pong)