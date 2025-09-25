U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.
During the interview, Black discusses the BDAACH Physical Therapy Sick Call Program. It is available for active-duty service members Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. with the last check-in at 7 a.m. Patient are triaged based on medical necessity, and availability is limited. (DoD video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978366
|VIRIN:
|250916-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321891
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: BDAACH Physical Therapy Sick Call, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.