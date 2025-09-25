Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: BDAACH Physical Therapy Sick Call

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.

    During the interview, Black discusses the BDAACH Physical Therapy Sick Call Program. It is available for active-duty service members Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. with the last check-in at 7 a.m. Patient are triaged based on medical necessity, and availability is limited. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978366
    VIRIN: 250916-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111321891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

