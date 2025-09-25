Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Preparing for Flu Season

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025.

    During the interview, Black explains flu shot opportunities which begins Oct. 7 for Area 1 at Carey Gym and continues through Oct. 23. At Camp Humphreys, flu events will run Oct. 14 through Nov. 14, including retiree vaccination at the Morning Calm Center, clinics at the SGT. Kim Clinic, and DoDEA school-based flue drives. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

