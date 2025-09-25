22nd Air Task Force completes final team-based 200-level training event

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force participate in a combat support training range event at Exercise Magpie 25-2, Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. This exercise focused on team building and base operations, support and protection for Airmen in over 60 Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
