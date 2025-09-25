Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd Air Task Force completes final team-based 200-level training event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force participate in a combat support training range event at Exercise Magpie 25-2, Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. This exercise focused on team building and base operations, support and protection for Airmen in over 60 Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 19:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978363
    VIRIN: 250917-F-SU234-2844
    Filename: DOD_111321876
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd Air Task Force completes final team-based 200-level training event, by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Task Force, 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Travis AFB, Beale AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download