    USAF. Panamanian medics together in NICU

    PANAMA

    09.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force medical professionals work with Panamanian counterparts to deliver medical care to neonatal intensive care units and alleviate pressure on local health systems AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Materno Infantil Jose Domingo de Obaldia, in David, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025. AMISTAD delivers direct patient care by joint, total force, multi-disciplinary medical teams across Latin America, while enhancing readiness, interoperability and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 19:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978357
    VIRIN: 250919-F-DX569-2001
    Filename: DOD_111321777
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF. Panamanian medics together in NICU, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NICU
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    AMISTAD 2025
    Hospital Materno Infantil Jose Domingo

