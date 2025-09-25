A video on the POW/MIA Memorial Run at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 18, 2025. During the memorial run, U.S. Airmen from across the base volunteered to run with the POW/MIA flag during a 24 hour period. ( U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 17:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978351
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321698
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, POW/MIA 24 Hour Memorial Run, by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.