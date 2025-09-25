Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA 24 Hour Memorial Run

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A video on the POW/MIA Memorial Run at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 18, 2025. During the memorial run, U.S. Airmen from across the base volunteered to run with the POW/MIA flag during a 24 hour period. ( U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978351
    VIRIN: 250925-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111321698
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, POW/MIA 24 Hour Memorial Run, by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA

