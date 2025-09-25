DEVCOM CBC's Molecular Toxicology Capability Protects Soldiers from Chemical and Biological Threats

CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.
In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Tyler Goralski, Ph.D., a supervisory biologist at the Center who leads our molecular toxicology branch. They discuss how the Center's expertise in molecular toxicology contributes to protecting Soldiers from chemical and biological threats in the field.
Dr. Goralski explains how his team focuses on building in vitro test beds, which means they take cells outside of a body and use them to assess the threat of chemical and biological agents. Their goal is to learn as much as possible about those agents on a molecular level to develop measures that support our Soldiers. Dr. Goralski also discusses his team's work in bioprinting. Bioprinting is a technique that utilizes cell-based inks to reproduce 3D models (such as layers of skin) to better characterize and assess treatments for threats warfighters might face.
