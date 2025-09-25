Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM CBC's Molecular Toxicology Capability Protects Soldiers from Chemical and Biological Threats

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.

    In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Tyler Goralski, Ph.D., a supervisory biologist at the Center who leads our molecular toxicology branch. They discuss how the Center's expertise in molecular toxicology contributes to protecting Soldiers from chemical and biological threats in the field.

    Dr. Goralski explains how his team focuses on building in vitro test beds, which means they take cells outside of a body and use them to assess the threat of chemical and biological agents. Their goal is to learn as much as possible about those agents on a molecular level to develop measures that support our Soldiers. Dr. Goralski also discusses his team's work in bioprinting. Bioprinting is a technique that utilizes cell-based inks to reproduce 3D models (such as layers of skin) to better characterize and assess treatments for threats warfighters might face.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 17:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978346
    VIRIN: 250710-A-GY757-6258
    Filename: DOD_111321670
    Length: 00:14:38
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    biological
    CBRN
    toxicology
    Army
    chemical

