Airmen from the 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 2 instruct service members on aircraft maintenance training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida , Sept. 23, 2025. Instructors develop skilled maintainers, building a strong workforce and gaining skills vital to Air Force readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|09.24.2025
|09.25.2025 16:13
|Video Productions
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
This work, Training Airmen to Keep the Fleet Flying, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
