    Training Airmen to Keep the Fleet Flying

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 2 instruct service members on aircraft maintenance training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida , Sept. 23, 2025. Instructors develop skilled maintainers, building a strong workforce and gaining skills vital to Air Force readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:13
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Training Airmen to Keep the Fleet Flying, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    373 Training Squadron Detachment 2, MacDill AFB, Tampa, Aircraft Maintenance, wiring

