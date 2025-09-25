Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore of New Jersey

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevaced a 73-year-old male off a cruise ship after he required medical attention nearly 30 miles offshore of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2025. The helicopter crew transported the man to Atlantic City Trauma. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978335
|VIRIN:
|250922-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321545
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
