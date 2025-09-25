Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevacs cruise ship passenger nearly 30 miles offshore

    AT SEA

    09.22.2025

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, medevaced a 73-year-old male requiring medical attention off a cruise ship nearly 30 miles offshore of Atlantic City, Sept. 22, 2025. The helicopter crew transported the man to Atlantic City Trauma. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: AT SEA

    Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
    Coast Guard
    medevac
    USCG

