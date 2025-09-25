Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevacs cruise ship passenger nearly 30 miles offshore

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, medevaced a 73-year-old male requiring medical attention off a cruise ship nearly 30 miles offshore of Atlantic City, Sept. 22, 2025. The helicopter crew transported the man to Atlantic City Trauma. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978335
|VIRIN:
|250922-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321545
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.