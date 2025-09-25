Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VO Revolutionary War Cannon

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Marine archaeologists diving on revolutionary war cannon and other artifacts found in the Savannah River during the deepening of the Savannah Harbor in October 2021

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978331
    VIRIN: 211012-A-HT663-5960
    Filename: DOD_111321508
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VO Revolutionary War Cannon, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

