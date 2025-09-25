Marine archaeologists diving on revolutionary war cannon and other artifacts found in the Savannah River during the deepening of the Savannah Harbor in October 2021
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978331
|VIRIN:
|211012-A-HT663-5960
|Filename:
|DOD_111321508
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VO Revolutionary War Cannon, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.