What to expect from DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Introducing Dr. Jeremy Pamplin, the new DARPA program manager leading the DARPA Triage Challenge. The Triage Challenge is advancing autonomous systems and AI-enabled tools to help first responders and medics make faster, more accurate decisions in mass casualty scenarios—when every second counts.



With Challenge Event 2 taking place later this month, Dr. Pamplin sat down to share insights on what makes this phase critical:

- What the Challenge is trying to accomplish—and why it matters.

- How the Systems and Data challenges work together to generate insights for future medical response.

- The demanding courses that teams will face and the obstacles designed to test real-world readiness.



We look forward to seeing how the teams rise to the challenge and push the boundaries of what’s possible for future medical response.



www.triagechallenge.darpa.mil