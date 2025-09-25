What to expect from DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2

Introducing Dr. Jeremy Pamplin, the new DARPA program manager leading the DARPA Triage Challenge. The Triage Challenge is advancing autonomous systems and AI-enabled tools to help first responders and medics make faster, more accurate decisions in mass casualty scenarios—when every second counts.
With Challenge Event 2 taking place later this month, Dr. Pamplin sat down to share insights on what makes this phase critical:
- What the Challenge is trying to accomplish—and why it matters.
- How the Systems and Data challenges work together to generate insights for future medical response.
- The demanding courses that teams will face and the obstacles designed to test real-world readiness.
We look forward to seeing how the teams rise to the challenge and push the boundaries of what’s possible for future medical response.
www.triagechallenge.darpa.mil
