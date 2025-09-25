Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What to expect from DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Spencer Bruttig 

    DARPA

    Introducing Dr. Jeremy Pamplin, the new DARPA program manager leading the DARPA Triage Challenge. The Triage Challenge is advancing autonomous systems and AI-enabled tools to help first responders and medics make faster, more accurate decisions in mass casualty scenarios—when every second counts.

    With Challenge Event 2 taking place later this month, Dr. Pamplin sat down to share insights on what makes this phase critical:
    - What the Challenge is trying to accomplish—and why it matters.
    - How the Systems and Data challenges work together to generate insights for future medical response.
    - The demanding courses that teams will face and the obstacles designed to test real-world readiness.

    We look forward to seeing how the teams rise to the challenge and push the boundaries of what’s possible for future medical response.

    www.triagechallenge.darpa.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978327
    VIRIN: 250918-O-YO896-7286
    Filename: DOD_111321472
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    triage
    MASCAL
    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
    DARPA Triage Challenge

