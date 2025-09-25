TacRAT 2025: repetitions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Rosado, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, discusses the importance of training scenarios in exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Exercise TacRAT reinforces warrior ethos and mission preparedness through immersive, hands-on training in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
