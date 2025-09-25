U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Jablonski, 628th Security Forces Squadron raven team member, discusses the importance of team integration during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Exercise TacRAT was conducted over five days, evaluating and enhancing the tactical proficiency and expeditionary mindset of combat camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|978320
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-PJ095-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321451
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TacRAT 2025: Raven integration, by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.