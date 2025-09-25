Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TacRAT 2025: Raven integration

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Jablonski, 628th Security Forces Squadron raven team member, discusses the importance of team integration during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Exercise TacRAT was conducted over five days, evaluating and enhancing the tactical proficiency and expeditionary mindset of combat camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978320
    VIRIN: 250917-F-PJ095-8001
    Filename: DOD_111321451
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2025: Raven integration, by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

