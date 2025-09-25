Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca interdicts suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Crew members aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca's (WMEC 906) 26-foot over-the-horizon small boat conduct an at-sea interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Pacific Ocean as part of Operation Pacific Viper, Sept. 10, 2025. Operation Pacific Viper is the Coast Guard's accelerated counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978313
    VIRIN: 250910-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_111321305
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCGC Seneca (WMEC-906)
    USCG Counterdrug
    USCG
    Pacific Ocean
    OpPacificViper

