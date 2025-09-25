U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca interdicts suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Pacific Ocean

Crew members aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca's (WMEC 906) 26-foot over-the-horizon small boat conduct an at-sea interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Pacific Ocean as part of Operation Pacific Viper, Sept. 10, 2025. Operation Pacific Viper is the Coast Guard's accelerated counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978313
|VIRIN:
|250910-G-G0200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321305
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.