    1-16th, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Bradley Gunnery

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted a M2A3 Bradley Table IV gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria Sept. 25, 2025. The training focused on developing individual crews’ target engagement skills and maneuverability. Bradley live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank.

    1st Interview:
    SGT Michael Mitchell
    1-16th, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division
    Bradley Crewmember

    2nd Interview:
    SSG Colton Cathey
    1-16th, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division
    Bradley Commander

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978293
    VIRIN: 250925-A-MA608-5327
    Filename: DOD_111320751
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

