1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted a M2A3 Bradley Table IV gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria Sept. 25, 2025. The training focused on developing individual crews’ target engagement skills and maneuverability. Bradley live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank.
1st Interview:
SGT Michael Mitchell
1-16th, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division
Bradley Crewmember
2nd Interview:
SSG Colton Cathey
1-16th, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division
Bradley Commander
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978293
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-MA608-5327
|Filename:
|DOD_111320751
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-16th, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Bradley Gunnery, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.