Operation Homefront: Back-to-School Brigade - B-Roll

Operation Homefront hosts the Back-to-School Brigade at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., July 25, 2025. The event brought together various organizations and community partners from around the area to give students backpacks filled with essential school supplies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|07.25.2025
|09.25.2025 11:39
|B-Roll
|978289
|250725-F-UQ930-1002
|DOD_111320714
|00:06:32
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
