    Operation Homefront: Back-to-School Brigade - B-Roll

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Operation Homefront hosts the Back-to-School Brigade at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., July 25, 2025. The event brought together various organizations and community partners from around the area to give students backpacks filled with essential school supplies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978289
    VIRIN: 250725-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111320714
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

